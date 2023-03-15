B. Riley Comments on Genius Sports Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

GENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,607,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Genius Sports by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genius Sports by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,540 shares during the period. Builders Union LLP acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

