Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,115 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $41,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

