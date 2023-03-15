Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,066 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $428.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.