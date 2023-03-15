Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,468 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $35,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.