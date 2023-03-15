Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 480,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,621,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

