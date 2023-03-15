Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,256 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $39,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $163.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

