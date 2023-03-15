Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 128,634 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 693,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $46,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,366,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DHI. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,476. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

