Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,515 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $25,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

