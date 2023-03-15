Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,601 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $44,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.