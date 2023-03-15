Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,038 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $48,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 127,109 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

ANSYS stock opened at $308.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $328.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Recommended Stories

