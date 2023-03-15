Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,144 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $37,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,117,000 after buying an additional 58,276 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,229,000 after purchasing an additional 233,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,977,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,174,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after purchasing an additional 57,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,027 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

