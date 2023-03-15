Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166,469 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after buying an additional 948,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after buying an additional 820,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

AGG opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $108.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

