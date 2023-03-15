Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $31.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $31,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.35.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.