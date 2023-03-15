Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $35.71 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $35,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $141.20.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

