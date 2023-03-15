Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $38.23 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $38,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,706,000 after acquiring an additional 584,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,571,000 after acquiring an additional 295,771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,864,000 after acquiring an additional 93,618 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

