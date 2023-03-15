Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $38.98 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $38,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Etsy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after buying an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Etsy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,146,000 after buying an additional 272,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $151.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.98.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

