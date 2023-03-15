Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $39,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

