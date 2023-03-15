Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,280 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $49,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.19.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

