Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $38,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.