Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 32,621 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $46,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.49. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

