Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,016 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $28,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

