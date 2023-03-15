Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $48,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

