Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Shares of BA opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.35. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

