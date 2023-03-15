Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 186,606 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 186,606 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $29,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 20.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 7.8% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $5,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,733 shares of company stock valued at $13,050,062. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $192.06 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average of $195.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.