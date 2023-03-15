Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,137 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $38,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

