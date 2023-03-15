Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 319 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,552 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $32,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,935,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,657,000 after buying an additional 382,039 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

