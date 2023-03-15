Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,251 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $424.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

