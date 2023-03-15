Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 841 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $44,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $216.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.28 and its 200 day moving average is $230.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

