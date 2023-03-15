Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,528 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $26,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Xylem by 248.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

