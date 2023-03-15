Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,109 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $41,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

