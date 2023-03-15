Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $322.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

