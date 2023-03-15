Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKKT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Bakkt from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Bakkt Price Performance

BKKT stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Bakkt has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $322.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bakkt news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 43,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $73,798.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 471,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,249.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,552 shares of company stock valued at $951,128. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bakkt by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 404,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bakkt by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 86,074 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bakkt by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 444,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bakkt by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bakkt by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 159,640 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

