Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Citigroup cut shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKTGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKKT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Bakkt from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Bakkt Price Performance

BKKT stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Bakkt has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $322.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bakkt news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 43,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $73,798.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 471,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,249.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,552 shares of company stock valued at $951,128. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bakkt by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 404,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bakkt by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 86,074 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bakkt by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 444,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bakkt by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bakkt by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 159,640 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.