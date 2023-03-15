Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 559,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,373 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $38,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 869,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,549,000 after acquiring an additional 177,401 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 369.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 399,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,832,000 after acquiring an additional 314,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in CoStar Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 270,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

