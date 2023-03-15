Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $38.91 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Nordson by 249.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after acquiring an additional 260,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

Nordson Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $212.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

