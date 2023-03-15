Bank of America Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $60.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,823,200 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.