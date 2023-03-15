Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,435.81

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,435.81 ($29.69) and traded as high as GBX 2,590 ($31.57). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 2,580 ($31.44), with a volume of 129,858 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 4,777 ($58.22) to GBX 5,752 ($70.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,718.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,435.81.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

