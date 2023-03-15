Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given a C$160.30 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price target on Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CSFB lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$149.16.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$120.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.31. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$113.73 and a 12-month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

