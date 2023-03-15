Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given a C$86.76 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$78.09.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$66.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.19 and a 12-month high of C$94.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

