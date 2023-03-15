BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Gap Down to $29.28

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.28, but opened at $26.03. BankUnited shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 395,436 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BKU. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

BankUnited Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

