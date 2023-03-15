Baozun (BZUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun Stock Up 1.7 %

BZUN opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Baozun has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Baozun Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the first quarter worth $88,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Baozun in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Baozun in the second quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

