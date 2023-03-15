Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.28

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.28 and traded as high as C$23.43. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$23.33, with a volume of 6,906,408 shares trading hands.

ABX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market cap of C$41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.71%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

