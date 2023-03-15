bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 11,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,646,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.40% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.