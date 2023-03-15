BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 13th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.49.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
