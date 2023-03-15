BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 13th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

