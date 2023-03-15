Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.95

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.95 and traded as low as $29.50. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 5,950 shares changing hands.

Blackhawk Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $89.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95.

Get Blackhawk Bancorp alerts:

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.