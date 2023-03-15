Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.95

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.95 and traded as low as $29.50. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 5,950 shares changing hands.
Blackhawk Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $89.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95.
Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.
About Blackhawk Bancorp
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.
