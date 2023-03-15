Blackline Safety (BLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.48 million.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Blackline Safety

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.15.

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.