BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $637.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $719.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

