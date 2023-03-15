BMO Capital Markets Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $210.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

NYSE FDX opened at $197.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day moving average is $181.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FedEx by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

