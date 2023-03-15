Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.10

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.10 and traded as high as C$58.67. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$58.07, with a volume of 184,565 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEI.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.10.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

