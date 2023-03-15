Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.