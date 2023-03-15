Broadwind, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadwind in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Broadwind Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Broadwind stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $76.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

